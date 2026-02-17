Building a stronger recruiting force for the NCANG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen of the recruiting and retention team, North Carolina National Guard, pose for a group photo at the North Carolina National Guard Joint Force Headquarters (JFHQ-NC), Raleigh, N.C., Feb. 10, 2026. This training session, conducted with the recruiting and retention team, JFHQ-NC, and the Brooks Group, highlighted individual and team performance to enhance recruiting effectiveness for the 145th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)