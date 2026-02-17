Team Little Rock conducts ROCKI 26-02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the 19th Security Forces Squadron and local police simulate an arrest during ROCKI 26-02 at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 12, 2026. The event supported the Air Force’s commitment to protecting its people and sustaining mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)