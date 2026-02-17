Team Little Rock conducts ROCKI 26-02

Members from the 19th Security Forces Squadron respond to an active‑shooter exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 12, 2026. The scenario allowed units to practice communication, coordination, and rapid response skills essential to protecting the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
