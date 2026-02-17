(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Little Rock conducts ROCKI 26-02 [Image 3 of 4]

    Team Little Rock conducts ROCKI 26-02

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    19th Airlift Wing

    A drone flies overhead during ROCKI 26-02 at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 12, 2026. The scenario allowed units to practice communication, coordination, and rapid response skills essential to protecting the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 17:11
    Photo ID: 9527672
    VIRIN: 260212-F-HO957-1211
    Resolution: 4665x3110
    Size: 976.67 KB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Little Rock conducts ROCKI 26-02 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Little Rock, Herk Nation, ROCKI 26-02

