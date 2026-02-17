Team Little Rock conducts ROCKI 26-02

An Airman assigned to the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department waits for further guidance during ROCKI 26-02 at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 12, 2026. The exercise evaluated the base’s ability to respond to and neutralize threats while ensuring the safety of personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
