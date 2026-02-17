(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kilo Company Physical Training [Image 5 of 5]

    Kilo Company Physical Training

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Regiment run during a track circuit as a part of morning physical training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 18, 2026. Physical training helps build stamina and muscle strength throughout the 3 months of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 09:57
    Photo ID: 9526771
    VIRIN: 260218-M-LW008-1182
    Resolution: 5687x2606
    Size: 967.92 KB
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Physical Training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kilo Co.
    Always Ready
    PT
    Recruits
    Spirit and Discipline

