Kilo Company Physical Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion motivates recruits during a track circuit as a part of morning physical training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 18, 2025. Physical training helps build stamina and muscle strength throughout the 3 months of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)