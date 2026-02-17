Kilo Company Physical Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Elijah Freeman, the chief drill instructor of Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion introduces his recruits to a track circuit during morning physical training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 18, 2026. Physical training helps build stamina and muscle strength throughout the 3 months of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)