U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jaylen Jones, a drill instructor with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion supervises recruits as they conduct a track circuit during morning physical training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 18, 2026. Physical training helps build stamina and muscle strength throughout the 3 months of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
This work, Kilo Company Physical Training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.