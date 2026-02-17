U.S. Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces Conducts Exercise Indigo Defender

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command and Royal Saudi Naval Forces brief schemes and maneuvers from frighting positions during exercise Indigo Defender 26, Feb. 4, 2026. Indigo Defender 26 is a capstone bilateral maritime exercise between Royal Saudi Naval Forces and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command to enhance interoperability and strengthen our capacity to maintain regional maritime security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stevenson)