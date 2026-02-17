(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces Conducts Exercise Indigo Defender [Image 16 of 19]

    U.S. Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces Conducts Exercise Indigo Defender

    JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stevenson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command and Royal Saudi Naval Forces conduct land and navigation training during exercise Indigo Defender 26, Feb. 4, 2026. Indigo Defender 26 is a capstone bilateral maritime exercise between Royal Saudi Naval Forces and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command to enhance interoperability and strengthen our capacity to maintain regional maritime security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stevenson)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 06:11
    Photo ID: 9526629
    VIRIN: 260204-A-IG423-1078
    Resolution: 7917x5281
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: JEDDAH, SA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces Conducts Exercise Indigo Defender [Image 19 of 19], by SSG Christopher Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces Conclude Exercise Indigo Defender

