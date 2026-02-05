U.S. Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces Conclude Exercise Indigo Defender

Your browser does not support the audio element.

MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 5, 2026) – U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) and the Royal Saudi Naval Forces West Fleet (RSNF-WF) concluded the NAVCENT-led, bilateral exercise Indigo Defender 2026, Feb. 5.

“It was a pleasure to join our Royal Saudi Naval Forces partners for another iteration of Indigo Defender,” said Capt. Kelley Jones, commander, Task Force 55. “This exercise provided the opportunity to enhance our interoperability at both the operational and tactical levels. By continuing to train together, we strengthen our collective ability to support maritime security and stability in the region.”

Indigo Defender 2026 focused on enhancing U.S. and RSNF-WF interoperability and readiness.

“The enduring partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia is exemplified by exercises like Indigo Defender,” said Consul General Rafik Mansour, U.S. Consul General in Jeddah. “Our collaboration with the Royal Saudi Naval Forces strengthens our security cooperation and reinforces our shared commitment to regional stability and prosperity.”

More than 50 U.S. personnel participated in this year’s exercise, including damage control, maritime engagement and security teams from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard. The Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) also participated in the exercise.

The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses nearly 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Bab al-Mandeb.