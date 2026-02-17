A U.S. Sailor and U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command instruct hands-on tactical combat causality care training to Royal Saudi Naval Forces during exercise Indigo Defender 26, Feb. 3, 2026. Indigo Defender 26 is a capstone bilateral maritime exercise between Royal Saudi Naval Forces and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command to enhance interoperability and strengthen our capacity to maintain regional maritime security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stevenson)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 06:11
|Photo ID:
|9526623
|VIRIN:
|260203-A-IG423-1193
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|JEDDAH, SA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces Conducts Exercise Indigo Defender [Image 19 of 19], by SSG Christopher Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces Conclude Exercise Indigo Defender
No keywords found.