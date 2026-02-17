USINDOPACOM commander strengthens U.S.-India defense ties during visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joined India’s National Flight Test Center leadership during a tour of a hangar housing HAL Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru, India on Feb. 18, 2026. The tour highlighted expanding defense industrial collaboration and aerospace innovation. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)