USINDOPACOM commander strengthens U.S.-India defense ties during visit

Photo By Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joined India's National Flight Test Center leadership during a tour of a hangar housing HAL Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru, India on Feb. 18, 2026. The tour highlighted expanding defense industrial collaboration and aerospace innovation.

BENGALURU, India — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited India Feb. 14-19, 2026, to collaborate on U.S.-India shared security interests and to strengthen the nations’ close military ties.

The visit to New Delhi, Chandimandir and Bengaluru underscored India’s vital role in advancing regional security and strengthened military interoperability across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace domains.

While in New Delhi, Paparo met with senior Indian defense officials, including Gen. Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff of India, and Adm. Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff of India. These discussions centered on areas of mutual interest, including India’s contributions to safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

As part of the visit, the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (APCSS) and its director, Suzanne P. Vares-Lum, hosted an alumni event in New Delhi, bringing together Indian graduates of APCSS programs. The event provided a platform for alumni to exchange ideas, strengthen professional networks, and explore collaborative solutions to regional security challenges.

In Chandimandir, Paparo visited India’s Western Command alongside U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor to discuss operational security dynamics along India’s western and northern fronts.

Paparo concluded the trip in Bengaluru with visits to the Aeronautical Development Agency and National Flight Test Center, highlighting expanding defense industrial collaboration and aerospace innovation.

Paparo also met with U.S. and Indian industry and technology leaders to advance cooperation in emerging domains. Alongside Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt, he participated in a U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum event focused on defense and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, expanded cooperation among Quad partners and the recently signed 10-year defense framework.

The United States designated India a Major Defense Partner in 2016, building on the 2013 Joint Principles for Defense Cooperation. On Oct. 31, 2025, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh signed the 2025 Framework for the U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership at the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, establishing the most ambitious and wide-ranging update to the defense relationship to date and guiding cooperation for the next decade.

As a key Quad partner, India works alongside the United States, Japan and Australia to strengthen maritime, economic and technology security in response to growing regional challenges. Recently, the Quad participated in a field training exercise that advanced the Indo-Pacific Logistics Network (IPLN), enhancing regional cooperation and operational readiness.

The U.S. conducts regular military engagements across all services with India to enhance readiness and interoperability. Exercises like Malabar, Cyber Flag, Tiger Triumph, Yudh Abhyas, and Cope India improve operational effectiveness in high-end scenarios.

USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict.