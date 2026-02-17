(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USINDOPACOM commander strengthens U.S.-India defense ties during visit [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USINDOPACOM commander strengthens U.S.-India defense ties during visit

    BENGALURU, INDIA

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joined India’s National Flight Test Center leadership during a tour of a hangar housing HAL Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru, India on Feb. 18, 2026. The tour highlighted expanding defense industrial collaboration and aerospace innovation. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 04:35
    Photo ID: 9526558
    VIRIN: 260218-A-GJ727-1107
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: BENGALURU, IN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USINDOPACOM commander strengthens U.S.-India defense ties during visit [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USINDOPACOM commander strengthens U.S.-India defense ties during visit
    USINDOPACOM commander strengthens U.S.-India defense ties during visit
    USINDOPACOM commander strengthens U.S.-India defense ties during visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USINDOPACOM commander strengthens U.S.-India defense ties during visit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IPC
    USINDOPACOM
    U.S.-IND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery