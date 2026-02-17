Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, met with U.S. and Indian industry and technology leaders in Bengaluru, India, to advance cooperation in emerging domains Feb. 17, 2026. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 04:35
|Photo ID:
|9526557
|VIRIN:
|260217-A-GJ727-1070
|Resolution:
|4596x3058
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|BENGALURU, IN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USINDOPACOM commander strengthens U.S.-India defense ties during visit [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USINDOPACOM commander strengthens U.S.-India defense ties during visit
No keywords found.