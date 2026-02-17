(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Congressional oversight delegates examines JBER's national missile defense architecture [Image 6 of 6]

    Congressional oversight delegates examines JBER's national missile defense architecture

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jay Weber, the 3rd Munitions Squadron senior enlisted leader, demonstrates a Munitions Assembly Conveyor to Chad Thorley, a national security advisor and assistant to U.S. Sen. for Wyoming John Barrasso, during a congressional oversight visit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 20, 2026. The visit included discussions on the center’s mission and the strategic importance of the Arctic to U.S. homeland defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 19:55
    Photo ID: 9526183
    VIRIN: 260120-F-DL909-1371
    Resolution: 6015x4002
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    Pacific Air Force
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    Arctic Warrior
    PACAF
    Alaska

