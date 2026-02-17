U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jay Weber, the 3rd Munitions Squadron senior enlisted leader, demonstrates a Munitions Assembly Conveyor to Chad Thorley, a national security advisor and assistant to U.S. Sen. for Wyoming John Barrasso, during a congressional oversight visit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 20, 2026. The visit included discussions on the center’s mission and the strategic importance of the Arctic to U.S. homeland defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 19:55
|Photo ID:
|9526183
|VIRIN:
|260120-F-DL909-1371
|Resolution:
|6015x4002
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Congressional oversight delegates examines JBER's national missile defense architecture [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.