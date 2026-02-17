Congressional oversight delegates examines JBER's national missile defense architecture

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jay Weber, the 3rd Munitions Squadron senior enlisted leader, demonstrates a Munitions Assembly Conveyor to Chad Thorley, a national security advisor and assistant to U.S. Sen. for Wyoming John Barrasso, during a congressional oversight visit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 20, 2026. The visit included discussions on the center’s mission and the strategic importance of the Arctic to U.S. homeland defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)