Congressional oversight delegates examines JBER's national missile defense architecture

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jay Weber, the 3rd Munitions Squadron senior enlisted leader, demonstrates a Munitions Assembly Conveyor to Chad Thorley, a national security advisor and assistant to U.S. Sen. for Wyoming John Barrasso, during a congressional oversight visit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 20, 2026. The visit allowed congressional staffers to gain insight into how extreme cold, limited daylight, and other Arctic environmental factors affect readiness, infrastructure resiliency, personnel safety, and overall mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)