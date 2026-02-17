U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jay Weber, the 3rd Munitions Squadron senior enlisted leader, demonstrates a Munitions Assembly Conveyor to Chad Thorley, a national security advisor and assistant to U.S. Sen. for Wyoming John Barrasso, during a congressional oversight visit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 20, 2026. The visit allowed congressional staffers to gain insight into how extreme cold, limited daylight, and other Arctic environmental factors affect readiness, infrastructure resiliency, personnel safety, and overall mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 19:55
|Photo ID:
|9526181
|VIRIN:
|260120-F-DL909-1358
|Resolution:
|5790x3852
|Size:
|5.23 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Congressional oversight delegates examines JBER's national missile defense architecture [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.