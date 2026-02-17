Congressional oversight delegates examines JBER's national missile defense architecture

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jay Weber, the 3rd Munitions Squadron senior enlisted leader, demonstrates a Munitions Assembly Conveyor to Chad Thorley, a national security advisor and assistant to U.S. Sen. for Wyoming John Barrasso, during a congressional oversight visit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 20, 2026. Delegates came to examine Alaska’s critical role in the nation’s missile defense architecture and implementation of the Arctic strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)
|01.20.2026
|02.18.2026 19:55
|9526180
|260120-F-DL909-1323
|5444x3622
|4.93 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|3
|0
