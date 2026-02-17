Munitions sit on a Munitions Assembly Conveyor system during a congressional oversight visit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 20, 2026. The objective of the visit was for the delegation to gain understanding of the strategic positioning, cold-weather training environment, and unique capabilities that Alaska provides the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)
This work, Congressional oversight delegates examines JBER's national missile defense architecture [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.