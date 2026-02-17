Congressional oversight delegates examines JBER's national missile defense architecture

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Munitions sit on a Munitions Assembly Conveyor system during a congressional oversight visit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 20, 2026. The objective of the visit was for the delegation to gain understanding of the strategic positioning, cold-weather training environment, and unique capabilities that Alaska provides the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)