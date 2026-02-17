75th USARIC's HHD conducts FY27 YTB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Left, Brig. Gen. Louisa Bargeron, deputy commanding general, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command and Col. William Wood, chief of staff, 75th USARIC listen to the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment’s fiscal year 2027 annual training brief being given to Maj. Gen. Michelle Link, commanding general, 75th USARIC virtually and to her command staff in-person at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, in Houston, Texas, Jan. 24, 2026. The HHD FY27 YTB allowed discussions to improve their detachment’s training, readiness and status, allowing for Link’s guidance and input to build their long-range training plans and calendars.