75th USARIC's HHD conducts FY27 YTB

Photo By Master Sgt. Matthew Chlosta | Left to right, Dr. Christopher Govekar, command executive officer, 75th U.S. Army...... read more read more

Photo By Master Sgt. Matthew Chlosta | Left to right, Dr. Christopher Govekar, command executive officer, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command listens to Capt. Brian Warren, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 75th USARIC and 1st Sgt. Vonda Bateman, 75th USARIC, give their fiscal year 2027 annual training brief to Maj. Gen. Michelle Link, commanding general, 75th USARIC virtually and to her command staff in-person at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, in Houston, Texas, Jan. 24, 2026. The HHD FY27 YTB allowed discussions to improve their detachment’s training, readiness and status, allowing for Link’s guidance and input to build their long-range training plans and calendars. see less | View Image Page