(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    75th USARIC's HHD conducts FY27 YTB

    75th USARIC's HHD conducts FY27 YTB

    Photo By Master Sgt. Matthew Chlosta | Left to right, Dr. Christopher Govekar, command executive officer, 75th U.S. Army...... read more read more

    ELLINGTON FIELD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Story by Master Sgt. Matthew Chlosta 

    75th US Army Reserve Innovation Command

    75th USARIC's HHD conducts FY27 YTB
    ELLINGTON FIELD JOINT RESERVE BASE, HOUSTON-75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command’s Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment commander and first sergeant provided their fiscal year 2027 annual training brief to Maj. Gen. Michelle Link, commanding general, 75th USARIC, and to her command staff both virtually and in-person at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, in Houston, Texas, Jan. 24, 2026.

    The HHD FY27 YTB allowed discussions to improve their detachment’s training, readiness and status, allowing for Link’s guidance and input to build long-range training plans.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 19:27
    Story ID: 558345
    Location: ELLINGTON FIELD, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th USARIC's HHD conducts FY27 YTB, by MSG Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    75th USARIC's HHD conducts FY27 YTB
    75th USARIC's HHD conducts FY27 YTB
    75th USARIC's HHD conducts FY27 YTB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    75thusaric

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version