    75th USARIC's HHD conducts FY27 YTB

    75th USARIC's HHD conducts FY27 YTB

    ELLINGTON FIELD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Chlosta 

    75th US Army Reserve Innovation Command

    Left to right, Dr. Christopher Govekar, command executive officer, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command listens to Capt. Brian Warren, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 75th USARIC and 1st Sgt. Vonda Bateman, 75th USARIC, give their fiscal year 2027 annual training brief to Maj. Gen. Michelle Link, commanding general, 75th USARIC virtually and to her command staff in-person at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, in Houston, Texas, Jan. 24, 2026. The HHD FY27 YTB allowed discussions to improve their detachment’s training, readiness and status, allowing for Link’s guidance and input to build their long-range training plans and calendars.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 19:11
    Photo ID: 9526079
    VIRIN: 260124-A-NP785-3772
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: ELLINGTON FIELD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th USARIC's HHD conducts FY27 YTB [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    75thUSARIC

