75th USARIC's HHD conducts FY27 YTB

Left to right, Col. William Wood, chief of staff and Dr. Christopher Govekar, command executive officer, both with the 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command listen to Capt. Brian Warren, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 75th USARIC give the HHD fiscal year 2027 annual training brief to Maj. Gen. Michelle Link, commanding general, 75th USARIC virtually and to her command staff in-person at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, in Houston, Texas, Jan. 24, 2026. The HHD FY27 YTB allowed discussions to improve their detachment’s training, readiness and status, allowing for Link’s guidance and input to build their long-range training plans and calendars.
