42 Bistro Grand Opening

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, the III Armored Corps and Fort Hood Commanding General, and Sid Miller, Agriculture Commissioner of Texas, engage in a conversation prior to the ribbon cutting at the 42 Bistro Campus Style Dining Venue Grand Opening on Fort Hood, TX, Feb. 18, 2025. The Campus-Style Dining Venue (CSDV) pilot program is a significant step in the Army’s effort to provide Soldiers with food options on installations that are healthy, convenient, accessible, and affordable. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)