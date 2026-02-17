U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, the III Armored Corps and Fort Hood Commanding General, gives a speech to the attendees at the 42 Bistro Campus Style Dining Venue Grand Opening on Fort Hood, TX, Feb. 18, 2025. The Campus-Style Dining Venue (CSDV) pilot program is a significant step in the Army’s effort to provide Soldiers with food options on installations that are healthy, convenient, accessible, and affordable. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9525933
|VIRIN:
|260218-A-LX406-1005
|Resolution:
|5193x3464
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 42 Bistro Grand Opening [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.