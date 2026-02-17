(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    42 Bistro Grand Opening [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    42 Bistro Grand Opening

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    III Armored Corps

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, the III Armored Corps and Fort Hood Commanding General, gives a speech to the attendees at the 42 Bistro Campus Style Dining Venue Grand Opening on Fort Hood, TX, Feb. 18, 2025. The Campus-Style Dining Venue (CSDV) pilot program is a significant step in the Army’s effort to provide Soldiers with food options on installations that are healthy, convenient, accessible, and affordable. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 17:31
    Photo ID: 9525933
    VIRIN: 260218-A-LX406-1005
    Resolution: 5193x3464
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42 Bistro Grand Opening [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    42 Bistro Grand Opening
    42 Bistro Grand Opening
    42 Bistro Grand Opening
    42 Bistro Grand Opening

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery