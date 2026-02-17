42 Bistro Grand Opening

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Peter Fetherston, Chief Executive Officer, Business and Industry, Compass Group, gives a speech to the attendees at the 42 Bistro Campus Style Dining Venue Grand Opening on Fort Hood, TX, Feb. 18, 2025. The Campus-Style Dining Venue (CSDV) pilot program is a significant step in the Army’s effort to provide Soldiers with food options on installations that are healthy, convenient, accessible, and affordable. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)