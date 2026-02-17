(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army’s newest obstetrics and gynecology nurses answer the call to provide comprehensive women’s health services [Image 4 of 6]

    Army’s newest obstetrics and gynecology nurses answer the call to provide comprehensive women’s health services

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Lt. Col. Bethany Gardner, director OB-GYN Nursing Specialty Course, CRDAMC addresses the audience and the graduates during a ceremony for the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s OB-GYN Nursing Specialty Course, Feb. 9.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 17:13
    Photo ID: 9525934
    VIRIN: 260209-A-JC790-8359
    Resolution: 5426x3498
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army’s newest obstetrics and gynecology nurses answer the call to provide comprehensive women’s health services [Image 6 of 6], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #armymedicine
    #surgeongeneral
    #forthoodtexas
    #militarymedicine
    #armynurse
    #militaryhealth
    #defensehealthagency
    #army
    #medicalreadinesscommandwest
    #militarynurse

