Army’s newest obstetrics and gynecology nurses answer the call to provide comprehensive women’s health services

(left) Col. Nickalous Korbut, commander and (right) Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Colburn Medical Readiness Battalion, CRDAMC present Cpt. Hannah Lloyd, 1st. Lt. Mikayla Fletcher, 1st. Lt. Zoie Matson, with Army Achievement Medals for scoring an extremely difficult 95% on the physical fitness test while participating in the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s OB-GYN Nursing Specialty Course and during the graduation ceremony, Feb. 9.
