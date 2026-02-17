First Lt. Caitlin McCollom receives an Army Achievement Medal and commanders coin from Col. Brian Cahill, chief nurse officer, CRDAMC for being the distinguished honor graduate of the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s OB-GYN Nursing Specialty Course, Feb. 9.
Army's newest obstetrics and gynecology nurses answer the call to provide comprehensive women's health services
