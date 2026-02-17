(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army’s newest obstetrics and gynecology nurses answer the call to provide comprehensive women’s health services [Image 3 of 6]

    Army’s newest obstetrics and gynecology nurses answer the call to provide comprehensive women’s health services

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    First Lt. Caitlin McCollom receives an Army Achievement Medal and commanders coin from Col. Brian Cahill, chief nurse officer, CRDAMC for being the distinguished honor graduate of the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s OB-GYN Nursing Specialty Course, Feb. 9.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 17:13
    This work, Army's newest obstetrics and gynecology nurses answer the call to provide comprehensive women's health services [Image 6 of 6], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

