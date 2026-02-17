Army’s newest obstetrics and gynecology nurses answer the call to provide comprehensive women’s health services

Photo By Rodney Jackson | (bottom row) Lt. Col. Noelle Dove, deputy director OB-GYN nursing specialty course,...... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | (bottom row) Lt. Col. Noelle Dove, deputy director OB-GYN nursing specialty course, 1st. Lt. Mikayla Fletcher, Cpt. Hannah Lloyd, 1st Lt. Francesca Aviles-Winn, 1st. Lt. Zoie Walther, (top row) Lt. Col. Bethany Gardner, director OB-GYN nursing specialty course, 1st. Lt. Anna Drury-Palermo, 1st Lt. Megan Harper, 1st. Lt. Zoie Matson, 1st Lt. Caitlin McCollom, 1st Lt. Victoria McHale, 1st Lt. Victoria Vinson the Army’s newest OB-GYN nurses, and said Lt. Col. Merry Fontenot, chief, department of women’s health pose for a photo after the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s OB-GYN Nursing Specialty Course graduation, Feb. 9. see less | View Image Page

Ten Army nurses earned their Area of Concentration designator in obstetrics and gynecology after completing the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s Nursing Specialty Course, during a graduation ceremony Feb. 9.

The nurses were honored during the ceremony where they received their diplomas from Col. Brian Cahill, CRDAMC’s chief nursing officer. The graduates are Cpt. Hannah Lloyd, 1st Lt. Caitlin McCollom, 1st Lt. Anna Drury-Palermo, 1st Lt. Francesca Aviles-Winn, 1st Lt. Victoria Vinson, 1st Lt. Victoria McHale, 1st Lt. Zoie Walther, 1st Lt. Megan Harper, 1st Lt. Mikayla Fletcher and 1st Lt. Carren Matson.

The Nursing Specialty Course prepares registered nurses with the advanced knowledge and clinical skills to care for women across the lifespan. From prenatal care and labor support to postpartum recovery and gynecologic procedures, the training ensures nurses are ready to provide safe, high-quality care to Soldiers, retirees, and family members.

Over 16 weeks, the nurses engaged in classroom instruction, hands-on simulation training and clinical rotations within the hospital’s Labor and Delivery, Mother-Baby Unit, NICU, Newborn Clinic, and OB/GYN clinic. The curriculum emphasized evidence-based practice, fetal monitoring, obstetric emergencies, and patient-centered communication - critical components in supporting military families who often face unique stressors such as deployments and frequent relocations, according to Lt. Col. Noelle Dove, deputy director of the OB-GYN nursing course.

“The goal is not only to strengthen clinical competence, but also to build confidence,” said Lt. Col. Bethany Gardner, director of the OB-GYN nursing course.

Simulation labs allowed nurses to practice responding to scenarios such as postpartum hemorrhage, preeclampsia, and neonatal resuscitation in a controlled environment before applying those skills in real-world settings.

“Our mission is readiness,” said Gardner. “When our nurses leave this course, they are prepared to step into high-acuity situations and provide exceptional care to our patients. That readiness directly supports the overall mission of Army Medicine.”

For many of the graduates, the training represents both professional growth and a deeper commitment to serving military families. Obstetric and gynecologic nursing requires not only technical skill but also compassion and adaptability.

“Today, you graduate equipped with the knowledge and skills to excel,” said Lt. Col. Merry Fontenot, chief, department of women’s health. “The Army needs leaders like you. Our profession is stronger because you chose to answer this call. As you step into your future, remember to be your authentic self and be compassionate, be the best at your job, and be present in every moment.”

Earning the 66G AOC designator marks a significant milestone in the nurses’ careers and strengthens not only CRDAMC’s ability to provide comprehensive women’s health services, but also all MTFs across Army Medicine as most graduates PCS from CRDAMC to serve the women’s health community across the United States and abroad. By investing in specialty training, the medical center continues to enhance patient safety, improve outcomes and ensure that Army families receive expert care at every stage of life.

“As these newly graduated OB/GYN nurses move forward in their assignments they carry with them the knowledge, confidence and commitment gained through the Nursing Specialty Course,” said Dove. “Their achievement reflects the Army’s dedication to professional development and its enduring promise to care for those who serve.”

McCollom’s next assignment is at Fort Benning, Georgia; Drury-Palermo, Aviles-Winn, and McHale at Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawaii; Lloyd at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Vinson at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; Walther and Harper at CRDAMC; Fletcher at Fort Stewart, Georgia; and Matson at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.