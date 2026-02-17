Tri-Service Trauma Course Strengthens Medical Readiness in Europe

U.S. Army Maj. Colin Massey, 173rd Airborne Brigade battalion surgeon, treats simulated injuries on a practice dummy during a tri-service Advanced Trauma Life Support Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 29, 2026. ATLS is a 2-day course that teaches medics to immediately assess and treat injured patients. This iteration brought together service members from the U.S. Air Force, Army, and Navy, creating a shared learning environment and boosting joint medical interoperability across the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)
