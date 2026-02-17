(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tri-Service Trauma Course Strengthens Medical Readiness in Europe [Image 6 of 6]

    Tri-Service Trauma Course Strengthens Medical Readiness in Europe

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    U.S. Army Maj. Colin Massey, 173rd Airborne Brigade battalion surgeon, treats simulated injuries on a practice dummy during a tri-service Advanced Trauma Life Support Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 29, 2026. ATLS is a 2-day course that teaches medics to immediately assess and treat injured patients. This iteration brought together service members from the U.S. Air Force, Army, and Navy, creating a shared learning environment and boosting joint medical interoperability across the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 08:24
    Photo ID: 9525026
    VIRIN: 260129-F-EM067-1039
    Resolution: 3482x5504
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tri-Service Trauma Course Strengthens Medical Readiness in Europe [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

