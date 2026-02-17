Tri-Service Trauma Course Strengthens Medical Readiness in Europe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Colin Massey, 173rd Airborne Brigade battalion surgeon, treats simulated injuries on a practice dummy during a tri-service Advanced Trauma Life Support Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 29, 2026. The course was designed to enhance medical interoperability, ensuring a standardized approach to care in joint environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)