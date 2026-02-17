(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tri-Service Trauma Course Strengthens Medical Readiness in Europe [Image 5 of 6]

    Tri-Service Trauma Course Strengthens Medical Readiness in Europe

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    U.S. Army Maj. Colin Massey, 173rd Airborne Brigade battalion surgeon, treats simulated injuries on a practice dummy during a tri-service Advanced Trauma Life Support Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 29, 2026. The course was designed to enhance medical interoperability, ensuring a standardized approach to care in joint environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 08:24
    Photo ID: 9525025
    VIRIN: 260129-F-EM067-1037
    Resolution: 7484x4877
    Size: 10.09 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, Tri-Service Trauma Course Strengthens Medical Readiness in Europe [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Landstuhl
    Tri-Service
    Advanced Trauma Life Support
    31st Medical Group
    Aviano Air Base
    31st Fighter Wing

