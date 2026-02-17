(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tri-Service Trauma Course Strengthens Medical Readiness in Europe

    Tri-Service Trauma Course Strengthens Medical Readiness in Europe

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley | U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Cohee, advanced trauma life support instructor, demonstrates...... read more read more

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.17.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    Tri-Service Trauma Course Strengthens Medical Readiness in Europe

    AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy – U.S. Air Force, Army, and Navy medical personnel participated in the first-ever tri-service Advanced Trauma Life Support course hosted by the 31st Medical Group at Aviano AB, Jan. 29-30, 2026.

    The course brought together medical professionals from three service branches to establish a shared foundation of trauma care knowledge while improving joint medical interoperability. By consolidating training resources, the course aimed to strengthen mission readiness across the region.

    “Trauma is a team sport,” explained U.S. Air Force Col. Mary Stuever, ATLS course director from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany. “We learned from prior conflicts that having each service operate independently is not effective. This training is critical because we learn these techniques together."

    Throughout the course, participants were challenged with realistic scenarios simulating battlefield emergencies. They practiced the full spectrum of trauma care, from initial patient assessment and intervention to stabilization for evacuation.

    Stuever said the simulations forced service members to communicate with precision and trust in each other’s skills, breaking down service-specific barriers. By practicing in this environment as a single unit, they forged a more cohesive and effective joint medical team.

    U.S. Army Spc. Andy Tran, 173rd Airborne Brigade medic and participant in the course, explained what it was like integrating with other services.

    "This training really erases the lines between the services,” said Tran. “We're not Army or Navy or Air Force in that room; we're just one team trying to save a life. It proves the system works."

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 08:24
    Story ID: 558286
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tri-Service Trauma Course Strengthens Medical Readiness in Europe, by A1C Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Tri-Service Trauma Course Strengthens Medical Readiness in Europe
    Tri-Service Trauma Course Strengthens Medical Readiness in Europe
    Tri-Service Trauma Course Strengthens Medical Readiness in
    Tri-Service Trauma Course Strengthens Medical Readiness in Europe
    Tri-Service Trauma Course Strengthens Medical Readiness in Europe
    Tri-Service Trauma Course Strengthens Medical Readiness in Europe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    jointservice
    31stfighterwing
    advancedtraumalifesupporttraining
    31stmedicalgroup
    avinaoairbase

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version