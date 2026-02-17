Tri-Service Trauma Course Strengthens Medical Readiness in Europe

Photo By Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley | U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Cohee, advanced trauma life support instructor, demonstrates trauma treatment techniques for students during a tri-service Advanced Trauma Life Support Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 29, 2026. By traveling from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, the ATLS instructors eliminated the need for a large group of joint service members in Italy to travel for mandatory training, maximizing resources and reducing travel costs for the Department of War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley) see less | View Image Page

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy – U.S. Air Force, Army, and Navy medical personnel participated in the first-ever tri-service Advanced Trauma Life Support course hosted by the 31st Medical Group at Aviano AB, Jan. 29-30, 2026.

The course brought together medical professionals from three service branches to establish a shared foundation of trauma care knowledge while improving joint medical interoperability. By consolidating training resources, the course aimed to strengthen mission readiness across the region.

“Trauma is a team sport,” explained U.S. Air Force Col. Mary Stuever, ATLS course director from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany. “We learned from prior conflicts that having each service operate independently is not effective. This training is critical because we learn these techniques together."

Throughout the course, participants were challenged with realistic scenarios simulating battlefield emergencies. They practiced the full spectrum of trauma care, from initial patient assessment and intervention to stabilization for evacuation.

Stuever said the simulations forced service members to communicate with precision and trust in each other’s skills, breaking down service-specific barriers. By practicing in this environment as a single unit, they forged a more cohesive and effective joint medical team.

U.S. Army Spc. Andy Tran, 173rd Airborne Brigade medic and participant in the course, explained what it was like integrating with other services.

"This training really erases the lines between the services,” said Tran. “We're not Army or Navy or Air Force in that room; we're just one team trying to save a life. It proves the system works."