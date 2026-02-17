Tri-Service Trauma Course Strengthens Medical Readiness in Europe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Michael Johnson, 173rd Airborne Brigade nurse, studies training materials during a tri-service Advanced Trauma Life Support Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 29, 2026. This course was the first time the 31st Medical Group hosted U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy personnel for ATLS training, providing trauma knowledge, enhancing joint interoperability, maximizing training resources and bolstering joint mission readiness across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)