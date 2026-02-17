20th Fighter Wing Hosts Bring Your Child to Work Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen and their families observe a 20th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog (MWD) training exercise during the 2026 20th Fighter Wing Bring Your Child to Work Day at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2026. The day was designed to help young dependents of Airmen stationed at Shaw better understand and connect with the important roles their Airmen play in executing the base’s various missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)