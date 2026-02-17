(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    20th Fighter Wing Hosts Bring Your Child to Work Day [Image 8 of 8]

    20th Fighter Wing Hosts Bring Your Child to Work Day

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Airman Will Sherwood 

    20th Fighter Wing

    Airmen and their families observe a 20th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog (MWD) training exercise during the 2026 20th Fighter Wing Bring Your Child to Work Day at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2026. The day was designed to help young dependents of Airmen stationed at Shaw better understand and connect with the important roles their Airmen play in executing the base’s various missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 19:45
    VIRIN: 260204-F-YP125-1794
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 20th Fighter Wing Hosts Bring Your Child to Work Day [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Will Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    20th Fighter Wing
    Bring Your Child to Work Day
    immersions
    tours

