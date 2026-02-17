20th Fighter Wing Hosts Bring Your Child to Work Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Reiss Oltman, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron commander, hands an engine part to a participant in a tour of the squadron’s Aircraft Engine Central Repair Facility during the 20th Fighter Wing’s 2026 Bring Your Child to Work Day at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2026. The day was designed to help young family members of Airmen stationed at Shaw better understand and connect with the important roles their Airmen play in executing the base’s various missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)