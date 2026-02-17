(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th Fighter Wing Hosts Bring Your Child to Work Day [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    20th Fighter Wing Hosts Bring Your Child to Work Day

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Airman Will Sherwood 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Reiss Oltman, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron commander, hands an engine part to a participant in a tour of the squadron’s Aircraft Engine Central Repair Facility during the 20th Fighter Wing’s 2026 Bring Your Child to Work Day at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2026. The day was designed to help young family members of Airmen stationed at Shaw better understand and connect with the important roles their Airmen play in executing the base’s various missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 19:45
    Photo ID: 9524759
    VIRIN: 260204-F-YP125-1652
    Resolution: 5718x3804
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th Fighter Wing Hosts Bring Your Child to Work Day [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Will Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20th Fighter Wing Hosts Bring Your Child to Work Day
    20th Fighter Wing Hosts Bring Your Child to Work Day
    20th Fighter Wing Hosts Bring Your Child to Work Day
    20th Fighter Wing Hosts Bring Your Child to Work Day
    20th Fighter Wing Hosts Bring Your Child to Work Day
    20th Fighter Wing Hosts Bring Your Child to Work Day
    20th Fighter Wing Hosts Bring Your Child to Work Day
    20th Fighter Wing Hosts Bring Your Child to Work Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    20th Fighter Wing
    Bring Your Child to Work Day
    immersions
    tours

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery