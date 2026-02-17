20th Fighter Wing Hosts Bring Your Child to Work Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Powell, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, right, displays fire rescue equipment for Airmen and their families during the 20th Fighter Wing’s 2026 Bring Your Child to Work Day at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2026. The tour highlighted the equipment and training Shaw’s fire protection specialists use to respond to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)