C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires

Indiana National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jacob Clarkson, assigned to 245th Aviation Regiment, hugs his family after his final flight at his retirement ceremony in Indianapolis, Indiana, Feb. 11, 2026. Clarkson retired after 24 years of honorable service. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)