(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jacob Clarkson, assigned to 245th Aviation Regiment, receives a water salute after his last flight during his retirement ceremony in Indianapolis, Indiana, Feb. 11, 2026. Clarkson retired after 24 years of honorable service. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 11:02
    Photo ID: 9523862
    VIRIN: 260211-Z-EA609-1012
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires
    C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires
    C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires
    C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires
    C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires
    C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires
    C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    Indianapolis International Airport
    245th Aviation Regiment
    C-12 Aircraft

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery