C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires

Indiana National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jacob Clarkson assigned to 245th Aviation Regiment prepares a C-12 aircraft for a final flight at his retirement ceremony in Indianapolis, Indiana, Feb. 11, 2026. Clarkson retired after 24 years of honorable service. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)