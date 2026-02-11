(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    An Indiana National Guard C-12 aircraft, assigned to 245th Aviation Regiment, sits in front of a U.S. flag at a hangar in Indianapolis, Indiana, Feb. 11, 2026. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 11:02
    Photo ID: 9523856
    VIRIN: 260211-Z-EA609-1003
    Resolution: 5090x3393
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires
    C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires
    C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires
    C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires
    C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires
    C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires
    C-12 Final Flight: CW4 Clarkson Retires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    Indianapolis International Airport
    245th Aviation Regiment
    C-12 Aircraft

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery