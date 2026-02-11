(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance [Image 7 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ikia Walker 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 12, 2026) – View of San Diego across the bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, Feb. 12, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 14:42
    Photo ID: 9523396
    VIRIN: 260212-N-IW711-1127
    Resolution: 5400x8100
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Ikia Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Anchor
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9
    United States Navy (USN)
    San Diego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery