USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 12, 2026) – U.S. Navy Sailors conduct maintenance on the anchor chain of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, Feb. 12, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)