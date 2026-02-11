USS Theodore Roosevelt Anchor Chain Maintenance

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 12, 2026) – U.S. Navy Seaman Nelson Arevalo conducts maintenance on the anchor chain of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, Feb. 12, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2026 14:42
|Photo ID:
|9523383
|VIRIN:
|260212-N-IW711-1052
|Resolution:
|6777x4841
|Size:
|3.78 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
