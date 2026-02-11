(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    140226-N-GK233-1359

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    140226-N-GK233-1359

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Ensign Kobe Nguyen 

    USS FARRAGUT DDG99

    140226-N-GK233-1359 MOBILE, Ala. (February 14, 2026) Sailors assigned to USS Farragut (DDG 99), lead the Floral Parade, Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2026. Farragut is in Mobile, Alabama, participating in its 2026 Mardi Gras celebration. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 11:42
    Photo ID: 9523311
    VIRIN: 140226-N-GK233-1359
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 140226-N-GK233-1359, by ENS Kobe Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    140226-N-GK233-1114
    140226-N-GK233-1147
    140226-N-GK233-1203
    140226-N-GK233-1326
    140226-N-GK233-1359

