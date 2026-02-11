Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

140226-N-GK233-1326 MOBILE, Ala. (February 14, 2026) Sailors assigned to USS Farragut (DDG 99), lead the Floral Parade, Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2026. Farragut is in Mobile, Alabama, participating in its 2026 Mardi Gras celebration. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)