140226-N-GK233-1114 MOBILE, Ala. (February 14, 2026) Commander Andrew Timpner, commanding officer of USS Farragut (DDG 99) right, and Lieutenant Commander John Sefcik assigned to USS Farragut (DDG 99), toss beads during the Floral Parade, Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2026. Farragut is in Mobile, Alabama, participating in its 2026 Mardi Gras celebration. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)