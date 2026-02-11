Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

140226-N-GK233-1203 MOBILE, Ala. (February 14, 2026) Command Master Chief Benjamin Steinbrenner, command master chief of USS Farragut (DDG 99), and Master-at-Arms First Class Ross Ibanez, assigned to USS Farragut (DDG 99), toss beads during the Floral Parade, Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2026. Farragut is in Mobile, Alabama, participating in its 2026 Mardi Gras celebration. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)